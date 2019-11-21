News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Salmond to appear in court on sexual assault and attempted rape charges

Salmond to appear in court on sexual assault and attempted rape charges
By Press Association
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 06:47 AM

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond is due to appear in court on a series of sexual assault and attempted rape charges.

The preliminary hearing is to take place at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Mr Salmond faced a total of 14 charges, including two counts of attempted rape, when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on January 24.

He has previously denied the allegations and said he will defend himself “to the utmost” in court.

The 64-year-old was Scotland’s first minister from 2007 to 2014.

The result of the 2014 referendum – a 55% to 45% vote to stay in the UK – led to him stepping down as first minister and SNP leader.

READ MORE

Smoke shrouds Sydney as fires continue

More on this topic

Judge commits man to mental hospitalJudge commits man to mental hospital

Prison sentence after sleeping man punched in face by woman’s exPrison sentence after sleeping man punched in face by woman’s ex

Would-be assassin complained about cocaine ruining his Viagra and making him 'paranoid'Would-be assassin complained about cocaine ruining his Viagra and making him "paranoid"

'I don't know how the Minister has let this go on' - Aoife Bennett shocked at 'adversarial' court case'I don't know how the Minister has let this go on' - Aoife Bennett shocked at 'adversarial' court case

Alex SalmondEdinburghHigh CourtSNPTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘met in early 1990s not 1999’Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘met in early 1990s not 1999’

Two million apply to register to vote since British General Election announcedTwo million apply to register to vote since British General Election announced

Israel set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidateIsrael set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidate

BT calls for Prince Andrew to be dropped as patron of digital skills award schemeBT calls for Prince Andrew to be dropped as patron of digital skills award scheme


Lifestyle

It won’t come as news to mothers-to-be that they are not eating for two, as the old saying goes, but the number of extra calories needed may come as a surprise. And it’s much fewer than you might think.Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy

No. It is such a small word, yet at times, something many of us find difficult to utter. The inability to say no to work, friends or family can cause so much stress in our lived lives.Learning Points: Just say no, there’s power in that little word

Fiona Kelleher has set some of the works of Múscraí poets Seán Ó Riordáin and Séamus Ó Céilleachair to music, writes Pet O'ConnellPoetry and music combine in reimagining of works of Seán Ó Riordáin and Séamus Ó Céilleachair

I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one! I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one!Mum's the word: I’m the needy one... I get the kiss off from my own daughter!

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »