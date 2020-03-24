News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Salmond complaint committee defers investigation amid Covid-19 outbreak

Salmond complaint committee defers investigation amid Covid-19 outbreak
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 09:09 PM

A committee set up to investigate the Scottish Government’s handling of misconduct allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond will not meet until after Easter.

The Committee on the Scottish Government’s Handling of Harassment Complaints had agreed to put off its investigation until after the conclusion of the criminal case against the ex-SNP leader.

With Mr Salmond now cleared of all the charges against him, the committee is putting its work on hold again because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The committee will look into Alex Salmond’s dealings with Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The committee will look into Alex Salmond’s dealings with Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said: “Given the Parliament’s focus on addressing the current public health emergency which we face, members of the committee have agreed that its work will not begin immediately.

“The committee will review its position after Easter.”

The committee was established after the Court of Session ruled as unlawful the Scottish Government’s handling of misconduct allegations made against the former first minister.

It will also look at the former first minister’s dealings with his successor Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish Parliament has scaled back its business during the coronavirus outbreak, with MSPs sitting one day a week as Scots are told to stay at home as much as possible.

More on this topic

Gurranabraher man charged with possession of pistol and ammoGurranabraher man charged with possession of pistol and ammo

Jail for men who carried out violent street robbery in DublinJail for men who carried out violent street robbery in Dublin

Anorexic woman loses bid to be discharged from hospital despite her Covid-19 fearsAnorexic woman loses bid to be discharged from hospital despite her Covid-19 fears

Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of three Dublin men accused of raping woman in carJury fails to reach verdict in trial of three Dublin men accused of raping woman in car

Alex SalmondpoliticsScotlandScottish GovernmentScottish ParliamentTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Key points as Boris Johnson orders UK lockdownKey points as Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown

Covid-19: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown with police fines for ignoring new measuresCovid-19: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown with police fines for ignoring new measures

Shop closures among package of restrictions announced to curb coronavirus spread in UKShop closures among package of restrictions announced to curb coronavirus spread in UK

US stocks slump despite Fed aid as coronavirus bill stalls againUS stocks slump despite Fed aid as coronavirus bill stalls again


Lifestyle

Trouble spreading across the Earth. People hiding away in their homes. You’d swear doom had arrived. And it has! Just in time.GameTech: Doom Eternal is just what we need

Given that her grandad helped design Mickey Mouse, Leslie Iwerks was the perfect candidate to make a film about the creatives at Disney, writes Esther McCarthy'The spirit of imagineering': New documentary goes behind the scenes at Disney

Turmeric puts the colour in your curry, but we're not sure if it can bring the glow to our skin.Skin Nerd: Jury is still out on benefits of turmeric for the skin

Please support your local restaurant by ordering takeout if it is on offer.Restaurant review: Kitchen 85, 85 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »