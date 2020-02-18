News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Salmond appears in court ahead of trial next month

Salmond appears in court ahead of trial next month
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 11:59 AM

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has made a further court appearance ahead of his trial next month over attempted rape and sexual assault charges.

The hearing at the High Court in Glasgow follows previous court appearances in Edinburgh in November and January, when he denied all 14 charges against him.

Details of the hearing cannot be reported for legal reasons.

The hearing took place at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
The hearing took place at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Salmond, 65, faces charges of offences against 10 women and is due to stand trial in March.

He is accused of attempting to rape a woman at Bute House, the official residence of the first minister of Scotland, in June 2014 during the independence referendum campaign.

The former first minister is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman with intent to rape in December 2013.

Overall, the charges span from June 29 2008 to November 11 2014 – two months after he stepped down as first minister and SNP leader.

He is accused of two indecent assaults and 10 sexual assaults, an attempted rape and a sexual assault with intent to rape, all of which he denies.

READ MORE

Julian Assange’s extradition would be like death sentence, says father

Alex SalmondGlasgowHigh Court in Glasgow

More in this Section

Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll riseCoronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Apple warns of coronavirus impact on resultsApple warns of coronavirus impact on results

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found deadBritish woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead

Assad predicts total victory after gains in northern SyriaAssad predicts total victory after gains in northern Syria


Lifestyle

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose husband’s controlling behaviour is making her feel trapped.Ask a counsellor: Why has my husband become so jealous and possessive?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »