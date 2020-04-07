News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Saliva test ‘to instantly detect coronavirus with lasers’

Saliva test ‘to instantly detect coronavirus with lasers’
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 12:01 AM

A saliva test that instantly detects coronavirus with lasers could be available within a year, scientists say.

Researchers are developing a laser sensor that can pick up the disease at the earliest point of infection from a saliva or nasal swab in minutes.

They say the non-invasive optical biosensor demonstrator will pick up Covid-19 in humans as soon as it is present in the body.

With thousands of deaths worldwide, we are in urgent need of a rapid new testing kit that is accurate, highly sensitive, non-invasive and cheap to produce

Having already created six working laboratory demonstrators for other applications, the research team says the technology still needs further adaptation and testing but could be available in a year at the latest.

It was originally developed to look for bacterial infections or cancer biomarkers, the detector uses photonics – technology that manipulates light – to identify infections in patients with a small amount of the virus.

Researchers say the real-time diagnosis with high specificity from a low concentration sample, the sensor is much more reliable than the coronavirus rapid-test, “finger-prick” kit which detects if a person has had the coronavirus before and has since recovered.

Calling themselves CONVAT and co-ordinated at ICN2 – the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Spain – the researchers have tested the demonstrators on patients’ samples provided by hospitals in Spain.

Project co-ordinator, Professor Laura Lechuga said: “With thousands of deaths worldwide, we are in urgent need of a rapid new testing kit that is accurate, highly sensitive, non-invasive and cheap to produce.

Researchers say a laser sensor can pick up the disease from a saliva or nasal swab in minutes (Ben Birchall/PA)
Researchers say a laser sensor can pick up the disease from a saliva or nasal swab in minutes (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We are currently integrating all the instrumentation in a portable 25x15x25 cm box with a tablet control.

“At present, our detector is user-friendly, with the preparation being only technical expertise required, and could be widely deployed for GPs or nurses to test patients.

“Our nanosensor is capable of detecting RNA strands which will fully identify the new coronavirus.”

Chairman of the Photonics21 Healthcare Workgroup, Dr Jurgen Popp, said: “The CONVAT team are working round the clock to develop a rapid, non-invasive test for coronaviruses.

“The ability to spot this terrible virus quickly will contribute to the worldwide effort in fighting 2019-nCoV and highlights yet another success for photonics and light technologies.”

Funded by Horizon 2020, the European Commission’s scientific research initiative, the scientists started work on their detector at the start of March, in response to the pandemic.

Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and NanotechnologycoronavirusCoronavirus testCovid-19European CommissionTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

US braced for ‘9/11 moment’ as parts of Europe see glimmers of hopeUS braced for ‘9/11 moment’ as parts of Europe see glimmers of hope

80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend 80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend

23m people in the UK watched the Queen’s coronavirus address23m people in the UK watched the Queen’s coronavirus address

Japan’s PM to declare state of emergencyJapan’s PM to declare state of emergency


Lifestyle

Easy and cost-effective ways you can spruce up your home. By Carol O’CallaghanStaying in is the new going out: Easy and cost-effective ways to spruce up your home

Need a funny, hopeful read? Hannah Stephenson rounds up the best.10 uplifting books to cheer you up on dark days

Esther N McCarthy put the call out to Irish crafters and grafters this week. Let's support our local makers, all of these are available onlineWish List: Supporting Irish crafters selling online

Shane Johnson takes a look (and listen) at two recent electronic full-lengths.Album reviews: Wajatta and Takeleave provide beats and pieces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »