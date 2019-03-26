NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Safety warning issued after toppled lorries crush cars on ferry

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 12:19 PM

An urgent safety warning has been issued after lorries toppled over during a ferry crossing in rough seas.

Nine lorries fell on to their sides and cars were crushed when European Causeway, operated by P&O Ferries, was sailing from Larne in Northern Ireland to Cairnryan in Scotland on December 18 last year.

An inquiry by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found at least six drivers had remained in their cabs despite being instructed to leave the ro-ro (roll-on/roll-off) deck after parking.

No-one was hurt during the incident, but one of the drivers was trapped in his vehicle and needed to be rescued by the emergency services in Scotland.

The ferry encountered rough seas and high winds (Andrew Milligan/PA)

International regulations state that passengers are not allowed to remain on ro-ro decks as they are in danger of asphyxiation by fire or as a result of systems used to tackle fires.

The MAIB’s investigation found that the problem of lorry drivers remaining in their vehicles on ferries is “not unique to this route or to P&O”.

It issued an urgent safety warning which stated that ro-ro decks are a “hazardous and potentially life-threatening environment” and should only be occupied by professional seafarers.

Drivers who remain on the deck may delay an emergency response to a fire, which could result in “catastrophic consequences to the whole vessel, its passengers and the environment”, the MAIB added.

It recommended that the Road Haulage Association should alert its members about the European Causeway incident and encourage them to take “robust action” over the issue.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Alex Salmond complaint committee puts inquiry on hold

Partner of murdered six-year-old’s father felt threatened by her, court told

Boy (16) accused of raping and murdering girl (6) in Scotland blames woman

Convicted killer who murdered mother and dismembered her body jailed for life

KEYWORDS

European CausewayMAIBMarine Accident Investigation BranchP&O Ferries

More in this Section

Israel hits targets across Gaza after rocket attack

Democrats demand release of full Mueller report

All the key announcements from Apple’s live event

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike


Lifestyle

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

MOMMY DEAREST: The portrayal of Irish mothers on screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »