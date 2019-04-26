NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Safety fears as new cyclone hits Mozambique

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 09:36 AM

A powerful cyclone has struck northern Mozambique and continues to dump rain on the region, with the United Nations warning of “massive flooding”.

Cyclone Kenneth arrived just six weeks after Cyclone Idai tore into central Mozambique, killing more than 600 people and displacing scores of thousands.

The UN says this is the first time in known history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season.

Forecasters say the new cyclone made landfall on Thursday night in a part of Mozambique that has not seen such a storm in at least 60 years.

Mozambique’s local emergency operations centre says a woman in the city of Pemba was killed by a falling tree.

