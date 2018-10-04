Home»Breaking News»world

Safe landing as space station trio return to Earth

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 02:51 PM

A Russian space capsule with three men onboard has safely landed in a barren steppe in Kazakhstan after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-08 carrying Russia’s Oleg Artemyev and Nasa’s Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold touched down at 5.44pm Kazakh time (1144 GMT).

The two Americans performed three space walks to carry out maintenance during their 197-day stay at the orbiting lab.

Mr Artemyev conducted one spacewalk together with a fellow Russian.

A Nasa astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut are due to launch next week to join three astronauts who remain in the orbit.

- Press Association


