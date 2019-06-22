News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump ‘6ft 3 child in the White House’

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 12:38 PM

Sadiq Khan’s spat with Donald Trump shows no sign of resolution, as the Mayor of London branded him a “six-foot-three child in the White House”.

It is the latest insult to be fired between Mr Khan and the US president, in what has been a long-running feud.

Mr Trump called Mr Khan a “stone cold loser”, mocked his height and misspelt his name in a tweet sent as he touched down in Air Force One for a state visit to the UK earlier this month.

And more recently the president dubbed Mr Khan a “disaster” on Twitter and called him a “national disgrace who is destroying the city of London”, as he criticised the mayor’s record on crime in the capital.

In a room full of teachers at the Together For Education event in Westminster’s Central Hall on Saturday Mr Khan joked that he had made sure to switch his phone off.

He added: “For those of you that have your phones on, if somebody starts tweeting about me – a 6ft 3 child in the White House – can you let me know?”

The remark prompted laughter, cheers and applause from those gathered.

It was the latest salvo in a transatlantic exchange that has seen Mr Khan describe Mr Trump as a “poster boy for racists” and remark that the president appears “obsessed” with him.

Earlier this week Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he agrees “150%” with Mr Trump’s assessment of Mr Khan’s record on tackling knife crime.

Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt said the president “has his own style” and he “would not use those words myself”.

He added: “But the sentiment is enormous disappointment that we have a Mayor of London who has completely failed to tackle knife crime and has spent more time on politics than the actual business of making Londoners safer and in that I 150% agree with the president.”

- Press Association

