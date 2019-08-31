News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sources

Sacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sources
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 12:17 AM

The British Government has sought to play down reports of major Downing Street tensions after a senior aide to Chancellor Sajid Javid was sacked by Boris Jonson’s key adviser.

Government sources insisted there were no trust issues between the Prime Minister and Mr Javid following the abrupt firing of the Chancellor’s adviser Sonia Khan.

Ms Khan was dismissed from her post by the PM’s top aide Dominic Cummings in Number 10 on Thursday evening.

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dominic Cummings in Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is understood that the Chancellor raised the issue with the PM on Friday.

Ms Khan was escorted from Number 10 by a police officer after her firing.

The incident comes just days before Mr Javid delivers his first major announcement as Chancellor when he unveils the details of the autumn spending review to MPs next week.

Mr Javid told the PM that Mr Cummings had undermined his authority, and the Chancellor demanded the return of Ms Khan, according to The Times.

Government sources said that Ms Khan had not been held responsible for the leak of “Operation Yellowhammer”, containing Whitehall predictions of the potential disruptive impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Government sources told PA news agency the affair had not damaged trust between the PM and Chancellor.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told PA: “On Thursday, 29 August, a police officer stationed at the door of No 10 Downing Street escorted a woman from the front door to exit gates as she did not have a security pass at the time. This is standard practice if a visitor does not have a pass.

“The woman was not arrested.”

Downing Street declined to comment on the matter.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

Nicolas unCaged: Acting, legacy and his search for the Holy GrailNicolas unCaged: Acting, legacy and his search for the Holy Grail

Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1

Brexit

More in this Section

Woman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cellWoman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cell

Bid to put stop to Johnson's suspension of Parliament rejected by Scottish courtBid to put stop to Johnson's suspension of Parliament rejected by Scottish court

Commons Brexit showdown looms for Johnson following prorogation rowCommons Brexit showdown looms for Johnson following prorogation row

Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50


Lifestyle

Burnout has been recognised by the WHO as a legitimate medical condition, arising from chronic workplace stress. It’s essential to recognise the warning signs and to take swift action, says Peta Bee.Breaking point: Burnout in the workplace

Concussion injuries may be a common feature in school team sports but awareness, education and quick treatment are essential if we are to protect children, writes Áilín Quinlan.Heads up: Tackling concussion in school sports

There is really nothing as soothing, reassuring or comforting in the realm of cooking and eating than a good chicken stock. It forms the base to all of the best soups, broths and gravies, can be used to give pasta dishes more depth and is the essential ingredient that will make or break a really good risotto.The Currabinny chefs make use of leftover chicken

I’m increasingly dismayed by the often ill-informed debate on climate change. For many, ‘stop eating meat’ is considered to be the solution to all our planetary and climate change ills. Farmers of all persuasions are being tarred with the same brush and vilified.Darina Allen's failsafe beef stew

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »