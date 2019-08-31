Sacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sources

The British Government has sought to play down reports of major Downing Street tensions after a senior aide to Chancellor Sajid Javid was sacked by Boris Jonson’s key adviser.

Government sources insisted there were no trust issues between the Prime Minister and Mr Javid following the abrupt firing of the Chancellor’s adviser Sonia Khan.

Ms Khan was dismissed from her post by the PM’s top aide Dominic Cummings in Number 10 on Thursday evening. Dominic Cummings in Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is understood that the Chancellor raised the issue with the PM on Friday.

Ms Khan was escorted from Number 10 by a police officer after her firing.

The incident comes just days before Mr Javid delivers his first major announcement as Chancellor when he unveils the details of the autumn spending review to MPs next week.

Mr Javid told the PM that Mr Cummings had undermined his authority, and the Chancellor demanded the return of Ms Khan, according to The Times.

Government sources said that Ms Khan had not been held responsible for the leak of “Operation Yellowhammer”, containing Whitehall predictions of the potential disruptive impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Government sources told PA news agency the affair had not damaged trust between the PM and Chancellor.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told PA: “On Thursday, 29 August, a police officer stationed at the door of No 10 Downing Street escorted a woman from the front door to exit gates as she did not have a security pass at the time. This is standard practice if a visitor does not have a pass.

“The woman was not arrested.”

Downing Street declined to comment on the matter.

- Press Association