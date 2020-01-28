News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sabbatical scheme offers chance to help Bahamas recover from hurricane

Sabbatical scheme offers chance to help Bahamas recover from hurricane
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 04:09 PM

Airbnb has given a few people a chance to spend a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas in an attempt to boost the Caribbean island archipelago damaged last year by Hurricane Dorian.

At least 67 people were killed and more than 3.4 billion US dollars in damage was caused when Hurricane Dorian swept through the country’s hundreds of islands in October 2019.

Airbnb has offered other sabbaticals over the past year to promote the environment.

For their latest offer, five people have a chance to visit the three islands within the Bahamas that were not affected by the storm: Andros, Eleuthera and Exumas.

There, those selected will work on projects for two months including coral reef restoration, pineapple farming, boating building and more, working with the Bahamas National Trust.

The non-profit organisation manages the country’s parks and works to preserve its natural habitat.

The trust’s executive director, Eric Carey, says the country is “open for business” and the sabbatical is a way to “share our diverse country and the Bahamian way of life with the world”.

AirbnbBahamasHurricane DorianTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coronavirus outbreak ‘could last for months’Coronavirus outbreak ‘could last for months’

French energy giant Total faces legal action over climate policyFrench energy giant Total faces legal action over climate policy

Hong Kong train services to mainland China to cease amid coronavirus outbreakHong Kong train services to mainland China to cease amid coronavirus outbreak

Face mask manufacturers face a surge in demand after coronavirus outbreakFace mask manufacturers face a surge in demand after coronavirus outbreak


Lifestyle

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

My wife has gone to war. It all started when we got the news that no parent wants to hear — there is a case of headLearner Dad: It turns out that lice thrive on clean and shiny hair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »