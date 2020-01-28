Sabbatical scheme offers chance to help Bahamas recover from hurricane

Airbnb has given a few people a chance to spend a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas in an attempt to boost the Caribbean island archipelago damaged last year by Hurricane Dorian.

At least 67 people were killed and more than 3.4 billion US dollars in damage was caused when Hurricane Dorian swept through the country’s hundreds of islands in October 2019.

Airbnb has offered other sabbaticals over the past year to promote the environment.

The Bahamas Sabbatical: Two months immersing yourself in real Bahamian culture and working with locals to help preserve an archipelago. Apply by 11:59pm EST on February 18, 2020

For their latest offer, five people have a chance to visit the three islands within the Bahamas that were not affected by the storm: Andros, Eleuthera and Exumas.

There, those selected will work on projects for two months including coral reef restoration, pineapple farming, boating building and more, working with the Bahamas National Trust.

The non-profit organisation manages the country’s parks and works to preserve its natural habitat.

The trust’s executive director, Eric Carey, says the country is “open for business” and the sabbatical is a way to “share our diverse country and the Bahamian way of life with the world”.