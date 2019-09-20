News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ryanair strikes called off by British pilots’ union

Ryanair strikes called off by British pilots’ union
By Press Association
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 04:54 PM

A series of strikes planned by Ryanair pilots in the UK have been called off.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) were due to walk out tomorrow and then on September 23, 25, 27 and 29.

The union is embroiled in a long-running row over a series of issues including pay and conditions which has already led to industrial action.

Balpa said it had called off the strikes even though the relationship between Ryanair and its pilots in the UK and elsewhere remains “acrimonious”.

A statement said: “Instead of engaging in negotiations Ryanair has reverted to type, electing to punish pilots by withdrawing their travel benefits.

“Despite this, UK pilot representatives consulted striking members yesterday and agreed to suspend any further strikes in order to pave the way for meaningful negotiations under the auspices of the UK conciliation service, Acas.

“Despite a strong turnout for strike action and a high level of commitment among pilots in Ryanair, the pilot representatives took the decision to allow a breathing space in the hope that constructive negotiations could get underway.

“Balpa retains the ability to set new strike dates should it be necessary.”

READ MORE

German government agrees €54bn climate policy package

More on this topic

Ryanair shareholders lash out at Michael O’Leary pay plansRyanair shareholders lash out at Michael O’Leary pay plans

Ryanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline saysRyanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline says

Ryanair receives timely boost by agreeing German pilot pay dealRyanair receives timely boost by agreeing German pilot pay deal

Fresh strikes planned by Ryanair pilots in UKFresh strikes planned by Ryanair pilots in UK

Ryanairaviationairlineindustrial actionTOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Trump: I said nothing wrong to foreign leaderTrump: I said nothing wrong to foreign leader

Premier League footballer blackmail trial: Messages between defendants revealedPremier League footballer blackmail trial: Messages between defendants revealed

US experts bid to find out why vaping may cause oil-filled lungsUS experts bid to find out why vaping may cause oil-filled lungs

German government agrees €54bn climate policy packageGerman government agrees €54bn climate policy package


Lifestyle

Your guide to what's going on in the gardening world this week.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

I went to Holy Faith in Clontarf in Dublin and I still have a big group of friends from school. These days, like most people, we use a WhatsApp group to communicate!School Daze with Nadia Forde: I wish I had embraced my differences at school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »