Rwanda closes border with Congo amid Ebola outbreak

Rwanda has closed its border with Congo because of the deadly Ebola outbreak, according to an official.

The state minister for foreign affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe confirmed the border closure to the Associated Press.

It comes after a man died of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s major city of Goma, which is on the Rwandan border. He was the second confirmed Ebola case in Goma.

The World Health Organisation, which declared the year-long Ebola outbreak a global health emergency last month, said the risk of regional spread is “very high”.

- Press Association