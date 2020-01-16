News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russia’s parliament approves Vladimir Putin’s choice for prime minister

Russia’s parliament approves Vladimir Putin’s choice for prime minister
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Politicians in Russia have quickly sealed the appointment of a new prime minister a day after President Vladimir Putin kicked off an unexpected reshuffle of his inner circle.

Mikhail Mishustin, the chief of Russia’s tax service, met with politicians in the State Duma on Thursday before the confirmation vote.

The 53-year-old Mr Mishustin replaces Dmitry Medvedev, who was Mr Putin’s longtime ally and Russia’s prime minister for the past eight years.

Mr Medvedev resigned on Wednesday together with the whole Cabinet after Mr Putin proposed sweeping changes to the constitution that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024.

RussiaVladimir PutinTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Angry shepherds secure bear ban from MacronAngry shepherds secure bear ban from Macron

Second planet could be orbiting neighbouring star just four light years awaySecond planet could be orbiting neighbouring star just four light years away

House of Representatives votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trialHouse of Representatives votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial

Neanderthals dove into the sea to collect shells – studyNeanderthals dove into the sea to collect shells – study


Lifestyle

'A huge part of my work in health promotion is around tobacco and smoking cessation'Working Life: Dr Jose Ayala, HSE health promotion and improvement officer

Natural health with Meghan Shepard.Natural health: Christmas flu-like virus has left me exhausted; Improving heart health

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »