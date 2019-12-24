News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes on training mission

Russia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes on training mission
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 08:38 AM

A top-of-the-line fighter jet has crashed on a training mission in Russia but its pilot bailed out safely, Russian officials said.

The Su-57 fighter jet came down during a training flight near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the country’s far east, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.

The plane’s pilot safely ejected and there was no damage on the ground, it said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Russian air force Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Russian air force Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

The Su-57, which made its maiden flight in 2010, is Russia’s most advanced fighter plane.

It has stealth capability and carries sophisticated equipment and weapons.

The twin-engine aircraft has been designed by the Sukhoi company to compete with the US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.

The crash marks the first loss of a Su-57, 10 of which have been built at Sukhoi’s plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur for pre-production tests and combat evaluation.

Some of them have been flown in combat during Russia’s military campaign in Syria.

The Russian air force has placed an order for 76 such aircraft to be delivered by 2028.

Fighter jetRussiaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Chimps predisposed to music and like to boogie, study showsChimps predisposed to music and like to boogie, study shows

President Trump to hold first 2020 rally in OhioPresident Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

French military carries out first armed drone strike in MaliFrench military carries out first armed drone strike in Mali

Security guard charged over attacks on 16 cats in UKSecurity guard charged over attacks on 16 cats in UK


Lifestyle

There have been some very naughty elves on the shelves this Christmas, the first-class pupils of Scoil Ursula in Blackrock tell Susan O’Shea, and Santa is going to have a very full sleigh, packed full of gadgets, princesses, and even a pugFirst-class kids tell us what they want for Christmas.....

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Preventing crime over the festive holiday season

On the threshold of the year to come, some well-known people tell Donal O’Keeffe their new year’s resolutions.Five well-known people on their new year’s resolutions

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »