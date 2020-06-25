News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russians begin voting on changes allowing Putin to stay in power until 2036

Russians begin voting on changes allowing Putin to stay in power until 2036
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 09:32 AM

Polls have opened in Russia for a week-long vote on constitutional changes that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

The vote on a range of constitutional amendments, proposed by Mr Putin in January, was initially scheduled for April 22 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was later rescheduled for July 1, with polling stations opening a week earlier and staying open for seven days in an effort to avoid crowds on the main voting day.

The proposed amendments include a change in the constitution that would allow 67-year-old Mr Putin, who has ruled Russia for over two decades, to run for two more six-year terms after his current one expires in 2024.

A woman, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks past a billboard advertising the vote (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
A woman, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks past a billboard advertising the vote (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Other amendments talk about improving social benefits, define marriage as a union of a man and and a woman and redistribute executive powers within the government, strengthening the presidency.

The changes have already been approved by both houses of parliament, the country’s Constitutional Court and were signed into law by Mr Putin.

He insisted that they be put to a vote, even though it is not legally required, in what many see as an effort to put a veneer of democracy on the controversial changes.

Holding the vote in the middle of a pandemic has elicited public health concerns because Russia is still reporting over 7,000 new virus cases daily and has 606,000 confirmed infections in all, the third-worst caseload in the world.

The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed these concerns, saying that Russia was able to slow down the epidemic and assuring people that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the voters.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ElectionsRussiaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Plan for Donald Trump’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore draws irePlan for Donald Trump’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore draws ire

Disney delays reopening of California theme parksDisney delays reopening of California theme parks

Qantas to cut 6,000 jobs as airline plots path to survival post-coronavirusQantas to cut 6,000 jobs as airline plots path to survival post-coronavirus

Slavery advocate’s statue pulled down in CharlestonSlavery advocate’s statue pulled down in Charleston


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher gets the inside track on why we’re now so keen on outdoor havensSky's the limit for open-air rooms

Peter McGuire looks at Global Pride celebrations during June, particularly some online highlights planned for Saturday, June 27Global Pride: A celebration of LGBTIQ rights and protections  around the world

Clive Davis is from Vicarstown in Co Laois, and has been chairperson of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival for the past 10 years.Question of Taste: Clive Davis of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Ed Power recounts the tale of Fermoy’s rock opera from 1973B-Side the Leeside - Cork’s greatest records: Children of Lir, by Loudest Whisper

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »