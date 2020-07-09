News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russian warships shadowed through English Channel

Russian warships shadowed through English Channel
By Press Association
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 11:04 AM

Russian warships have been shadowed through the Channel by the British Navy.

The four-strong group of Russian ships included the submarine-hunting destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov, which last passed through the Dover strait two weeks ago.

It was accompanied by corvette Vasily Bykov and two support vessels on its latest trip through the Channel.

The group was intercepted by patrol ships HMS Tyne and Severn on the edge of the UK’s area of responsibility and monitored through the Channel and into the North Sea.

Russian corvette Vasily Bykov was escorted by Navy patrol ships (Royal Navy/PA)
Russian corvette Vasily Bykov was escorted by Navy patrol ships (Royal Navy/PA)

Escort duties were then handed over to the Belgian Navy when the force entered their area.

UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappy: “The Royal Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessels are proving their worth with yet another successful operation in defence of our home waters.

“These highly capable ships and their crews are always on watch protecting our nation’s interests all year round.”

The monitoring mission came on the back of a circumnavigation of the UK by HMS Tyne.

Russian corvette Vasily Bykov and two support vessels were shadowed (Royal Navy/PA)
Russian corvette Vasily Bykov and two support vessels were shadowed (Royal Navy/PA)

Tyne’s Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Richard Skelton said: “Once again River-class Offshore Patrol Vessels have demonstrated their versatility.

“We have quickly transitioned from Maritime Security Operations to internal navigation training and then to shadowing Russian warships – all of which is designed to ensure our nation’s security.

“This pace and level of activity is common for Tyne; during our last patrol the ship intercepted Russian warships soon after completing an exercise with our Irish counterparts.”

The Kulakov is based with the Russian Northern Fleet on the Kola Peninsula, while the Bykov had sailed all the way from the home of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea.

READ MORE

1,300 jobs at risk as John Lewis permanently shuts eight stores in Britain

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Just as empires come and go, democracy may not last foreverIrish Examiner View: Just as empires come and go, democracy may not last forever

78% back extending Putin’s rule in Russian constitutional change – officials78% back extending Putin’s rule in Russian constitutional change – officials

Russians begin voting on changes allowing Putin to stay in power until 2036Russians begin voting on changes allowing Putin to stay in power until 2036

Ukraine hits back at ‘toxic ex’ as Russia reminisces on Soviet ruleUkraine hits back at ‘toxic ex’ as Russia reminisces on Soviet rule


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

RussiawarshipsTOPIC: Russia

More in this Section

WHO says Sri Lanka and Maldives have eliminated measles and rubellaWHO says Sri Lanka and Maldives have eliminated measles and rubella

New French PM defends promotion of minister accused of rapeNew French PM defends promotion of minister accused of rape

German prosecutors close probe into 1980 Oktoberfest bombingGerman prosecutors close probe into 1980 Oktoberfest bombing

Trump niece’s book offers scathing portrayal of presidentTrump niece’s book offers scathing portrayal of president


Lifestyle

SUSHI has a lot going for it as a delicious, readymade alternative to a sandwich. The rounds of compacted, short-grain rice wrapped in seaweed sheets have plenty of nutrients.On a roll: Top 8 sushi tested

Man Utd are in action in the Premier League, while Robbie Coltrane stars in a repeat of his National Treasure series.Thursday's TV highlights: Man United, National Treasure and Whiplash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »