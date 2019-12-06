News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russian supply ship heads towards International Space Station

Russian supply ship heads towards International Space Station
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 11:11 AM

An automatic Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies successfully blasted off heading for the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off as scheduled on a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

It successfully entered a designated preliminary orbit and is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday.

The Progress is carrying about three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard.

Nasa astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch; Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency; and Russia’s Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka.

READ MORE

Blind man executed by electric chair in Tennessee for woman’s 1991 killing

More on this topic

‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station

European Space Agency working on technology to ’embrace’ defunct satellitesEuropean Space Agency working on technology to ’embrace’ defunct satellites

SpaceX delays space station delivery due to high windSpaceX delays space station delivery due to high wind

Nasa solar probe reveals new details about Sun in scorching journeyNasa solar probe reveals new details about Sun in scorching journey

RussiaSoyuzTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

‘Hero’ who tackled London Bridge terrorist a close friend of victim Jack Merritt‘Hero’ who tackled London Bridge terrorist a close friend of victim Jack Merritt

Wife of British caver defends him in defamation case against Elon MuskWife of British caver defends him in defamation case against Elon Musk

Harvey Weinstein scheduled to appear in New York courtroom for pretrial hearingHarvey Weinstein scheduled to appear in New York courtroom for pretrial hearing

Blind man executed by electric chair in Tennessee for woman’s 1991 killingBlind man executed by electric chair in Tennessee for woman’s 1991 killing


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »