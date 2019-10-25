News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Russian soldier kills eight fellow servicemen at base in Siberia

By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 07:03 PM

A soldier has gone on a shooting spree in Siberia, killing eight fellow servicemen and wounding two others before being apprehended, according to the Russian defence ministry.

The ministry said the incident happened at a military base in the town of Gorny in the Baikal Lake region about 93 miles north of the border with Mongolia.

Two of those killed were officers and the others were enlisted men. The two wounded soldiers were in a serious condition.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder case against the suspect, whom it identified as 20-year-old Ramil Shamsutdinov.

It said the soldier apparently opened fire in a “nervous breakdown over personal problems unrelated to his military duties”.

A deputy defence minister was heading to the base to conduct an investigation.

Shootings and other violent incidents plagued the Russian military in the 1990s and early 2000s when it suffered from desperate cash shortages and low morale.

They have become relatively rare in recent years as conditions in the military have improved.

