Russian security officer dies in Moscow shooting incident

By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 05:33 PM

Russia’s top security agency said one of its officers has been killed in a shooting near its Moscow headquarters.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, would not give further details of Thursday’s incident.

Earlier it said that the assailant had been “neutralised” – a term usually used by Russian officials when an assailant is killed.

It was unclear whether the security officer was one of the two officers reported earlier to have been badly injured during the incident, after an unidentified gunman opened fire.

Russian special forces secure the area at the building of the Federal Security Service (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
The agency, which is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, would not give further details or comment on the attacker’s motives.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he had been informed of the shooting that came shortly after the Russian leader’s annual news conference.

At about the same time when the shooting happened, Mr Putin made a speech at a Kremlin concert specifically for FSB and other Russian security personnel.

The FSB said the shooting occurred at a building directly behind its headquarters on Lubyanka Square.

