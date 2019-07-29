News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russian opposition leader ‘may have been poisoned’

Russian opposition leader ‘may have been poisoned’
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 08:48 AM

A doctor who saw Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in hospital has said he may have been poisoned.

Anastasiya Vasilyeva, who has been Mr Navalny’s physician for several years, said that swelling and a rash on his face could be consistent with chemical poisoning.

Ms Vasilyeva said that hospital officials who previously diagnosed Mr Navalny with an allergic reaction refused to run the necessary tests on him.

Mr Navalny was serving a 30-day sentence for calling for an unsanctioned protest (AP)
Mr Navalny was serving a 30-day sentence for calling for an unsanctioned protest (AP)

Mr Navalny was rushed to the hospital on Sunday from a detention facility where he is serving a 30-day sentence for calling for an unsanctioned protest.

He was arrested several days after a major opposition rally that ended with nearly 1,400 people being detained last week.

His ally Leonid Volkov complained about unsanitary conditions at the detention facility where he had also been held before.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Russian opposition leader in hospital after severe allergic reactionRussian opposition leader in hospital after severe allergic reaction

Russian police arrest 1,000 in mass protest over Moscow electionRussian police arrest 1,000 in mass protest over Moscow election

Russian opposition figure Navalny detainedRussian opposition figure Navalny detained

Putin confirms fire-hit submersible was nuclear-poweredPutin confirms fire-hit submersible was nuclear-powered

Alexei NavalnyTOPIC: Russia

More in this Section

India’s tiger population increases to nearly 3,000India’s tiger population increases to nearly 3,000

US national intelligence director Dan Coats to step downUS national intelligence director Dan Coats to step down

Boris Johnson ramps up planning for no-deal BrexitBoris Johnson ramps up planning for no-deal Brexit

Canadian police expand hunt for suspects sought in three killingsCanadian police expand hunt for suspects sought in three killings


Lifestyle

Funding for the Skibbereen Arts Festival doubled this year, just in time to help the annual event celebrate its ten-year milestone.Marvellous night for a Moon Dance at Skibbereen Arts Festival

If you watched any of the footage of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July, you could hardly have missed the pock-marked nature of the lunar surface.Sky Matters: August, 2019

Tim Daly is Executive Head Chef at the Kingsley Hotel in CorkYou've Been Served: Tim Daly, The Kingsley

Like all Irish people living outside of Ireland – and everyone living everywhere other than their place of birth - I am an immigrant. Like Paddington Bear.Outside the box: Are we living in The Truman Show?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »