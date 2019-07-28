News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Russian opposition leader in hospital after severe allergic reaction

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 02:55 PM

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been admitted to hospital after suffering a serious allergic attack while in detention, his spokeswoman said.

Kira Yarmysh said the 43-year-old, who was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Wednesday for calling for Saturday’s unsanctioned protest in Moscow, was taken from the capital’s detention facility to a hospital on Sunday morning.

Alexei Navalny leaves court in Moscow on Wednesday after being jailed for 30 days (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)
Ms Yarmysh said Mr Navalny, who did not previously have any allergies, arrived at the hospital with severe facial swelling and red rashes on his skin.

Mr Navalny galvanised the anti-government protesters who rallied all day on Saturday against the exclusion of independent candidates from the September 8 ballot for Moscow City Council.

Russian opposition leader and activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
A Russian group that monitors police arrests said on Sunday that nearly 1,400 people were detained in a police crackdown on Saturday’s protest, the largest number of detentions at a rally in the Russian capital this decade.

- Press Association

