Russian opposition figure Navalny detained

Russian opposition figure Navalny detained
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 10:46 AM

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, has been detained by police and charged with unlawfully organising a public gathering.

Mr Navalny has called for demonstrators to protest on Saturday outside the mayor’s office against the rejection of several opposition candidates from the ballot for this autumn’s Moscow city council elections.

In a short video on social media, Mr Navalny said he was seized by police outside his home on Wednesday as he went out for a run and to buy flowers for his wife’s birthday.

His lawyer Olga Mikhailova told the Interfax news agency that he had been charged with organising an unauthorised gathering.

Conviction could carry a penalty of 30 days in jail and a fine of up to 300,000 rubles (€4,273).

- Press Association

