Russian Nobel winner Alferov dies aged 88

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 11:24 AM

Zhores Alferov, a Russian physicist and Nobel Prize laureate, has died aged 88.

His death was announced on Saturday by the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, where Mr Alferov had been a deputy since 1995.

News reports said he died of cardiopulmonary failure.

Mr Alferov shared the Nobel Physics Prize in 2000 for developments in semiconductor research that have been used in satellite communications and mobile telephones.

At the time of the prize, he was director of the AF Ioffe Physico-Technical Institute in St Petersburg.

He later became chairman of the Russian Academy of Science’s nanotechnology committee.

In the Duma, he was a member of the Communist Party faction and served on the committee for Eurasian integration and Commonwealth of Independent States affairs.

- Press Association

