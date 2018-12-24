NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Russian law enforcement investigates space station hole

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 03:36 PM

A cosmonaut who explored a mysterious hole in a capsule docked to the International Space Station says Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating what caused the opening.

Russian Sergei Prokopyev said investigators are looking at samples he and crewmate Oleg Kononenko collected during a December 12 spacewalk.

Mr Prokopyev and two other astronauts returned to Earth last week after a 197-day space station mission.

Sergei Prokopyev (Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool/AP)

The hole was spotted on August 30 in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft attached to the station.

The crew located and sealed a tiny leak that was creating a slight loss of pressure.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in September the hole could have been drilled when the capsule was built or in orbit.

Mr Rogozin stopped short of blaming crew members, but the statement has caused friction between Roscosmos and Nasa.

- Press Association


