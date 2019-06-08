News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Russian journalist held by police taken to hospital

Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 02:53 PM

A prominent investigative journalist who was detained on drug dealing charges in Russia has been taken to hospital after complaining of feeling unwell in police custody.

Moscow police said an emergency team was called for Ivan Golunov, and they determined he should be examined in hospital.

The statement did not specify Golunov’s medical problem.

Golunov is suspected of drug dealing (AP)

The head of human rights organisation Agora, Pavel Chikov, told Russian news agencies that Golunov was suspected of having concussion and a broken rib.

Golunov’s publication, the independent website Meduza, alleged he had been beaten after his arrest on Thursday.

Police have claimed that four grams of a synthetic stimulant were found in Golunov’s backpack.

However, many journalists suspect the arrest was retribution for his investigative work.

- Press Association

