News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russian fighter wards off Nato jet nearing minister’s plane

Russian fighter wards off Nato jet nearing minister’s plane
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 07:51 PM

A Russian fighter jet warded off a Nato military aircraft that approached a passenger plane carrying Russia’s defence minister, according to media reports.

State-owned news channel Rossiya 24 broadcast a video of the in-flight encounter over the Baltic Sea shortly after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu returned to Moscow from a visit to Russia’s westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

The footage showed a Russian Su-27 manoeuvring to drive off an F-18 fighter that flew close to the minister’s plane.

A Russian air force Su-27 fighter jet, bottom, wards off a Nato F-18 warplane over the Baltic Sea (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
A Russian air force Su-27 fighter jet, bottom, wards off a Nato F-18 warplane over the Baltic Sea (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russian news agencies carried a Nato statement saying warplanes of the Western military alliance moved to identify a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea without knowing Mr Shoigu was on it.

A similar incident occurred in 2017, when a Polish F-16 fighter approached Mr Shoigu’s plane over the Baltic Sea and a Russian jet pushed it away.

There have been frequent encounters between Russian and NATO aircraft in recent years as both sides have increased military patrols amid growing tensions.

Some of the encounters trigger mutual accusations of pilots performing unsafe manoeuvres.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Five dead in Russian missile test explosionFive dead in Russian missile test explosion

RAF Typhoon jets intercept Russian military aircraft near EstoniaRAF Typhoon jets intercept Russian military aircraft near Estonia

Russian opposition leader ‘may have been poisoned’Russian opposition leader ‘may have been poisoned’

Russian opposition leader in hospital after severe allergic reactionRussian opposition leader in hospital after severe allergic reaction

TOPIC: Russia

More in this Section

Cosby lawyers ask appeals court to overturn convictionCosby lawyers ask appeals court to overturn conviction

High-fat diet ‘stops brain from signalling when you are full’High-fat diet ‘stops brain from signalling when you are full’

Antiseptic resistance in bacteria ‘could lead to next generation of plastics’Antiseptic resistance in bacteria ‘could lead to next generation of plastics’

Edinburgh Festival Fringe and council urged to let vagina blimp fly over cityEdinburgh Festival Fringe and council urged to let vagina blimp fly over city


Lifestyle

Do you struggle trying to fall asleep? Do you feel you don’t get enough sleep and you feel sleepy during the day? You are not alone.Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

While most people wait with excitement for the next season of Love Island, we usually have our eyes on a different island. The new season of Fortnite is here, but is it love at first sight?GameTech: Surviving new season of Fortnite

A new exhibition in UCC has artists responding to the Tuam Babies scandal and the situation at Bessborough, writesArt from anguish and solidarity

Illegality aside, fake beauty products pose risks to your skin that you’re best off not taking.The Skin Nerd: Counterfeit cosmetics are a real risk to your health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »