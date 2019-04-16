NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Russian court jails Norwegian man for espionage

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 11:31 AM

A Moscow court has found a Norwegian man guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security prison.

Retired Norwegian border inspector Frode Berg was arrested in Moscow in December 2017. He was accused of collecting information about Russian nuclear submarines for Norwegian intelligence.

Prosecutors asserted that Berg was caught with documents he had received from an employee of a military facility who was shadowed by Russian intelligence.

He denies the charges and his lawyer has called him a victim of a set-up.

For years, the 63-year-old Berg had been a well-known figure in the Russian-Norwegian border area, taking an active role in cultural and humanitarian exchange projects.

Vladimir Putin says he will wait for a verdict before considering a presidential pardon (Nick Potts/PA)

Berg’s lawyer, Ilya Novikov, told the Interfax news agency that he and his client “do not see any point in” appealing the verdict but instead would submit a plea for a presidential pardon.

Berg’s trial came up in talks between President Vladimir Putin and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in St Petersburg last week. Asked about a possible pardon, Mr Putin said he would wait for the verdict before weighing pleas for one.

READ MORE

Republican William Weld to challenge Trump in 2020

- Press Association

More on this topic

Premier Foods hires advisers as Mr Kipling firm explores break-up

'We need to plan appropriately and resource adequately' - Nursing Homes Ireland raise concern at Fair Deal scheme

'Cally you are one hell of a women': David Meyler announces birth of his second child in emotional post

Notre Dame fire shows power of monuments to the French

KEYWORDS

EspionageFrode BergspyVladimir Putin

More in this Section

‘Mayor Pete’ joins 2020 Democratic presidential race

Man charged over Grenfell Tower effigy video

Congresswoman has had ‘increase in direct threats on my life’ since Trump tweet

Gatwick drone operators had inside link, airport head suggests


Lifestyle

As Notre Dame faces reconstruction – 4 other landmarks built in the French Gothic style to visit

Finding the right spot for antiques in your home can determine their survival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »