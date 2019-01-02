NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Russian building collapse death toll rises to 33

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 09:47 PM

Search crews have pulled more bodies from a huge pile of rubble at a collapsed Russian apartment building, bringing the known death toll to 33.

The bodies found on Wednesday in Magnitogorsk included a three-year-old girl, Russian news agencies cited the emergencies ministry as saying.

An 11-month-old boy who was pulled alive from the wreckage on Tuesday nearly 36 hours after the building collapsed is in a serious but stable condition in a children’s hospital in Moscow.

He was flown about 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) to the capital in a plane dispatched by the Health Ministry.

Health minister Veronika Skvortsova said the boy suffered superficial head wounds but no apparent brain damage.

Six children are among those who were killed.

- Press Association


Russia

