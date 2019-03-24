NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Russian arrested smuggling drugged orangutan in Indonesia

Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 07:33 AM

Authorities say they have arrested a Russian tourist who was attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

Ketut Catur Marbawa from Bali province’s conservation agency said 27-year-old Andrei Zhestkov was captured late on Friday at the airport after an X-ray found the two-year-old male orangutan in a rattan basket inside his luggage.

Russian national Andrei Zhestkov allegedly tried to smuggle a drugged orangutan inside a rattan basket (BKSDA Bali via AP)

Mr Marbawa said that customs officers also found allergy pills, two geckos and five lizards in the man’s suitcase. All the animals were alive.

He said that Zhestkok told authorities he deliberately fed the orangutan allergy pills mixed with milk, causing the animal to lose consciousness for up to three hours.

He told them he planned to re-dose the animal during a transit in Seoul.

- Press Association

