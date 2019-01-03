NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Russian apartment building collapse death toll rises to 39

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 05:13 PM

Latest: The search of concrete rubble from a partially collapsed apartment building in Russia has ended, with the death toll rising to 39, the emergencies ministry said.

The ministry declared the operation by hundreds of rescue workers completed on Thursday, three-and-a-half days after a section of a 10-storey apartment block collapsed in an explosion.

Picture: Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP

A 10-month-old boy pulled from the wreckage in the city of Magnitorgorsk on Tuesday was the only person found alive in the debris.

He is being treated in Moscow for serious injuries and is described as being in a stable condition.

Death toll rises in Russian apartment building collapse

The death toll from the collapse of a Russian apartment building has risen to 37 after more bodies were discovered by crews searching the huge pile of rubble.

An emergencies ministry official said four people who lived in the collapsed section of the building in Magnitogorsk remain unaccounted for, according to the state news agency Tass.

Monday’s collapse followed an explosion that officials say was likely to have been caused by a gas leak.

Emergency workers continue to sift through the rubble (AP)

An 11-month-old boy was extracted from the wreckage alive on Tuesday and was flown to Moscow for treatment to injuries including frostbite.

Nighttime temperatures in the city 870 miles south-east of Moscow have fallen to about minus 20C.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

MagnitogorskRussia

More in this Section

MPs demand answers after Brits forced into marriages abroad charged for rescue

Boy, 14, faces crash murder charge after egg-throwing sparks car chase in the US

‘Team effort’ helped police sergeant tackle Manchester Victoria knifeman

Protests in India as women enter Hindu temple


Lifestyle

Healthy home, healthy mind? 5 home life resolutions for a calmer 2019

Alaska at 60: 8 reasons to visit America’s ‘last frontier’

'Social enterprise is our thing': Visiting the Cork Deaf Enterprise showroom and workshop

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »