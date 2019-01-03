Russian apartment building collapse death toll rises to 39

Latest: The search of concrete rubble from a partially collapsed apartment building in Russia has ended, with the death toll rising to 39, the emergencies ministry said.

The ministry declared the operation by hundreds of rescue workers completed on Thursday, three-and-a-half days after a section of a 10-storey apartment block collapsed in an explosion.

Picture: Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP

A 10-month-old boy pulled from the wreckage in the city of Magnitorgorsk on Tuesday was the only person found alive in the debris.

He is being treated in Moscow for serious injuries and is described as being in a stable condition.

The death toll from the collapse of a Russian apartment building has risen to 37 after more bodies were discovered by crews searching the huge pile of rubble.

An emergencies ministry official said four people who lived in the collapsed section of the building in Magnitogorsk remain unaccounted for, according to the state news agency Tass.

Monday’s collapse followed an explosion that officials say was likely to have been caused by a gas leak. Emergency workers continue to sift through the rubble (AP)

An 11-month-old boy was extracted from the wreckage alive on Tuesday and was flown to Moscow for treatment to injuries including frostbite.

Nighttime temperatures in the city 870 miles south-east of Moscow have fallen to about minus 20C.

