News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russia won Trump the White House, says Jimmy Carter

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 06:04 PM

Former president Jimmy Carter has said he believes Donald Trump actually lost the 2016 election and is only president because of Russian interference.

Mr Carter made the comments during a discussion on human rights at a resort in Leesburg, Virginia.

He said: “There is no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election.

“And I think the interference, though not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

Jimmy Carter (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP)
Jimmy Carter (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP)

The US intelligence community said in a 2017 report that Moscow had worked to help Mr Trump during the election and to undermine the candidacy of Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

But the intelligence agencies did not assess whether that interference had contributed to Mr Trump’s victory, and no evidence has emerged that votes were changed improperly.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report identified two criminal schemes by Russia to interfere in the election: the hacking of Democratic email accounts and a social media campaign to spread disinformation online and sway public opinion.

But his report did not establish that Russia conspired with any Trump associates in those efforts.

READ MORE

Don’t meddle in the election, Trump warns Putin jokingly

- Press Association

More on this topic

Writer told us in 1990s she had been sexually assaulted by Trump, say friends

Former Trump campaign boss Manafort to face further charges

Democratic presidential debate at a glance

Trump, Democrats blame each other over migrant deaths at US border

Donald TrumpJimmy CarterRussiaTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Candy Crush makers grilled by British MPs over gaming addiction being recognised as disease

Man pleads not guilty over Magna Carta theft charges from UK cathedral

1600 migrant children 'reported dead or missing' in the period 2014-2018 - UN report

Pressure mounts on Corbyn to sack MP in anti-Semitism row


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

50 free days out to enjoy with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »