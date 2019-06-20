News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Russia to release 100 illegally captured whales back into the wild

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 06:47 PM

Russian officials have launched an operation to release nearly 100 illegally captured whales whose confinement in Russia’s far east has become a rallying cry for environmentalists.

A state TV reporter made the announcement during President Vladimir Putin’s live Q&A show on Thursday, saying that by “coincidence” the operation had begun just before the start of the programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev said during the show that the operation to fully re-introduce the mammals back into the wild would take at least four months.

Workers move a whale using a crane in Srednyaya Bay, out of Vladivostok, Russia (Alyona Stepanova/AP)
The condition of whales kept in cramped conditions in Russia’s far east has drawn international concern, and Mr Putin personally ordered authorities to investigate the case and release the animals.

Russian prosecutors have brought criminal charges against four companies keeping the whales.

- Press Association

