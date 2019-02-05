NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Russia to design new land-based missiles within two years

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Russia will develop land-based intermediate range missiles within two years, the country's defence minister has said.

Sergei Shoigu's statement follows the US decision to suspend its obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty over alleged Russian violations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by saying that Moscow will also abandon the pact, but will only deploy intermediate-range missiles if Washington does so.

Russia has rejected claims that it has deployed a missile that violated the treaty's ban on land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometres.

But Mr Shoigu said on Tuesday such weapons need to be designed now.

He said a land-based version of the navy's Kalibr cruise missile and a new land-based hypersonic missile must be built in 2019-2020.

-Press Association


