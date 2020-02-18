News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russia to ban entry of Chinese nationals in bid to tackle coronavirus

Russia to ban entry of Chinese nationals in bid to tackle coronavirus
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 07:37 PM

Russian authorities will impose a temporary entry ban for all Chinese nationals amid the outbreak of coronavirus that has infected more than 73,000 people worldwide since December.

The ban goes into effect on Thursday at midnight Moscow time, according to a decree signed by Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The measure was taken due to “worsening epidemiological situation” in China.

So far, Russia has had only three confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus — two Chinese citizens who have been treated and released and a Russian national who contracted the illness aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

Still, Russian authorities have taken vast measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including hospitalising hundreds of people who returned from China as a precaution.

Russia has also halted most air traffic to China, suspended all trains to China and North Korea and closed its land border with China and Mongolia.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Moscow has also temporarily stopped issuing work visas to Chinese citizens and told Chinese students who had been studying in Russia not to return until March 1.

Earlier this month, Mr Mishustin also said that Russia may start deporting the foreigners infected with the virus.

The virus, which emerged in central China in December, has killed 1,868 patients in mainland China and five others elsewhere.

China has instituted a strict lockdown on over 60 million people in central Hubei province and other nations are taking their own measures — including mandatory 14-day quarantines — to stop the virus from getting established on their territory.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Nissan shareholders vent spleen at managementNissan shareholders vent spleen at management

Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll riseCoronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Apple warns of coronavirus impact on resultsApple warns of coronavirus impact on results

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found deadBritish woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead


Lifestyle

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

I might have just stumbled on the key to child discipline — a calendar, an aquarium and a big lie.Learner Dad: 'We’re big into Cancel Discipline in our place'

The 31st Cork French Film Festival's opening night film Proxima was the French film nominee for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »