NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users

Monday, June 03, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Russia’s communications regulator has said that Tinder is now required to provide user data to domestic intelligence agencies.

The Russian Communications Oversight Agency published a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years meant to tighten control over online activity.

The regulator said that Tinder had shared with them information about the company, and that it is now on the list of online apps and websites that are expected to cooperate with the FSB.

Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to provide the user data as required by the Russian law.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Trump launches attack on ‘loser’ Khan on his arrival for state visit to UK

More on this topic

These are Ireland's most influential journalists on Twitter

"Social media is not a force for evil. It can and has enriched my life"

Children addicted to screen time: Tightening grip

Worrying trends in the effects of internet use among primary school children

TOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Sweden will not seek Assange’s detention, court rules

Kevin Spacey appears at court for hearing over alleged groping case

Virginia Beach gunman’s resignation email had no sign of shooting

New Austrian chancellor sworn in with interim government


Lifestyle

Want healthier hair and brighter skin? Here’s why you should be adding coffee to your beauty routine

Christine and the Queens and James Blake among the high points at Barcelona's Primavera Sound

We Sell Books: ‘We concentrate on the people who like the smell and feel of a book’

It's about time areas catered for the kind of tourists they want

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »