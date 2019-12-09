News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Russia probe report finds no evidence of political bias in FBI

Russia probe report finds no evidence of political bias in FBI
By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 06:35 PM

The investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia has found no evidence of political bias on the part of the FBI, despite performance failures, according to a summary of the report obtained by the Associated Press.

The report by the Justice Department inspector general also found 17 “significant errors or omissions” in surveillance applications for Trump campaign aide Carter Page, but no intentional misconduct.

The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Moscow and did not act with political bias, despite “serious performance failures” up the bureau’s chain of command, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said.

The findings undercut President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the target of a “witch hunt”.

The report from the inspector general revealed for the first time that the FBI also sent an informant to record a conversation with a “high-level Trump campaign official”, who was not considered a subject in the Russia probe. The official was not identified by name.

The report also found the bureau was justified in eavesdropping on a former Trump adviser and that there was not documented or testimonial evidence of any political bias.

