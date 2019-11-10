News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russia, China and Iran actions could inadvertently lead to war, says UK Defence Chief

Russia, China and Iran actions could inadvertently lead to war, says UK Defence Chief
Chief of the Defence Staff General Nick Carter. Picture: PA Wire
By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 06:55 AM

The actions of Russia, China and Iran could “easily lead to inadvertent miscalculation” and increase the chance of war, the Chief of Defence Staff Nick Carter has said.

Mr Carter wrote in a Remembrance Day newspaper column that the threats to peace were growing due to the ambitions of certain states and the actions of groups including the so-called Islamic State.

“Our competitors have become masters at exploiting the seams between peace and war,” the General wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.

“Energy, cash as bribes, corrupt business practices, cyber-attacks, assassination, fake news, propaganda, soldiers in unmarked uniforms and deniable private military and security companies, the usurping of supply chains, the theft of intellectual property, and old-fashioned military intimidation are all examples of a new age of alternative ‘weapons’ used to gain advantage, sow discord, undermine our political cohesion and insidiously destroy our way of life.”

Mr Carter pointed to the actions of state-owned Russian companies to spread disinformation in Africa via Facebook and Moscow’s expanding media presence on the continent.

“Now I am not suggesting that our opponents want to go to war in the traditional definition of the term, but reckless behaviour and the lack of respect for international law relating to these new types of ‘weapons’ risks escalation that could easily lead to inadvertent miscalculation,” he wrote.

Remembrance Day was a prime opportunity to reflect on shared values but also to consider how the Armed Forces can work with private industry on technological advancements that protect Britain, he added.

In September British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with Mr Carter and other British military chiefs after Chancellor Sajid Javid had announced £2.2bn (€2.5bn) extra for the Ministry of Defence at the spending round.

MPs have repeatedly pressed the Government to increase defence spending.

READ MORE

Bolivian police abandon posts, increasing pressure on President Evo Morales

More on this topic

Minister honoured to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Belfast Minister honoured to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Belfast

Queen leads UK remembrance ceremonies

Kenny and Flanagan lay wreaths in NorthKenny and Flanagan lay wreaths in North

Irish ambassador lays Cenotaph wreath

TOPIC: Remembrance Sunday

More in this Section

Indian court rules in favour of Hindu temple on disputed landIndian court rules in favour of Hindu temple on disputed land

‘Stand Down Nigel,’ Daily Mail says as other UK papers send mixed election messages‘Stand Down Nigel,’ Daily Mail says as other UK papers send mixed election messages

At least two dead and more than 150 homes destroyed as Australian wildfires rageAt least two dead and more than 150 homes destroyed as Australian wildfires rage

Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »