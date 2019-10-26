News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russia calls US move to protect Syrian oil fields ‘banditry’

Russia calls US move to protect Syrian oil fields ‘banditry’
By Press Association
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 06:56 PM

Russia’s defence ministry has harshly criticised the US decision to send armoured vehicles and combat troops into eastern Syria to protect oil fields.

US defence secretary Mark Esper said the move is aimed at keeping the fields from potentially falling into the hands of militants with so-called Islamic State.

On Saturday, a US convoy of more than a dozen vehicles was seen driving south of the north-eastern city of Qamishli, likely heading to the oil-rich Deir el-Zour area or another base before it.

Syrian government forces reinforcements arrive near the city of Ras al-Ayn, in the north of Syria (AP)
Syrian government forces reinforcements arrive near the city of Ras al-Ayn, in the north of Syria (AP)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the convoy, saying it had arrived earlier from Iraq.

Russian ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said “what Washington is doing now, the seizure and control of oil fields in eastern Syria under its armed control, is, quite simply, international state banditry”.

He added in a statement that “all hydrocarbon deposits and other minerals located on the territory of Syria do not belong to the IS terrorists, and even less to the ‘American defenders from IS terrorists’, but exclusively to the Syrian Arab Republic.

“The real cause of this illegal action by the United States in Syria lies far from the ideals that Washington has proclaimed and from the slogans of fighting terrorism,” Maj Gen Konashenkov said.

Mr Esper’s comments were the latest sign that extracting the US military from Syria is more uncertain and complicated than US president Donald Trump is making it out to be.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump ordered US troops out of north-eastern Syria, largely turning his back on Syrian Kurds who battled IS alongside the US-led coalition since 2015.

Russian military patrols near Syrian and Turkish border in north Syria (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP)
Russian military patrols near Syrian and Turkish border in north Syria (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP)

But Mr Trump said he will leave up to 300 troops in southern Syria before Mr Esper said another residual force is being considered in south-eastern Syria to protect oil fields.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo spoke by telephone on Saturday about Syria.

“From the Russian side, the necessity was emphasised of refraining from steps undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of that county,” the ministry said in a statement.

More on this topic

Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey over Syria amid ceasefire pledgeTrump lifts sanctions on Turkey over Syria amid ceasefire pledge

Russian forces deploy at Syrian border under new accordRussian forces deploy at Syrian border under new accord

Russia and Turkey strike deal to take control of part of Syrian borderRussia and Turkey strike deal to take control of part of Syrian border

Syrian leader condemns ‘thief’ Erdogan during visit to retaken areaSyrian leader condemns ‘thief’ Erdogan during visit to retaken area

President Donald TrumpSyriaTrumpTurkeyTOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Six protesters killed during Iraqi anti-government demonstrationsSix protesters killed during Iraqi anti-government demonstrations

Family to fly out to search for British backpacker missing in CambodiaFamily to fly out to search for British backpacker missing in Cambodia

Russian agent Butina returns to Moscow after US deportationRussian agent Butina returns to Moscow after US deportation

Corbyn needs to be brave and tell Leavers they are wrong – London Mayor KhanCorbyn needs to be brave and tell Leavers they are wrong – London Mayor Khan


Lifestyle

These subterranean stone-scapes are sights for sore eyes.8 awe-inspiring caves you can visit with no prior experience

A guide to what's on for this weekend's Cork Jazz Festival.Cork Jazz Festival at a glance: what's on

In conversation with Richard Fitzpatrick.Jazz and Me: Famous faces of Cork on the best of the Cork Jazz Festival

Des O'Driscoll on the musicians Cork Jazz Festival down through the years.A history of the Cork Jazz Festival in 10 classic gigs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »