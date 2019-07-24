News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russia calls for investigation over South Korean airspace violation claims

Russia calls for investigation over South Korean airspace violation claims
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 08:18 AM

Russian officials have called for an investigation over claims that one of its military planes violated South Korean airspace.

Seoul said South Korean fighter jets fired 360 rounds of warning shots to drive away a Russian reconnaissance plane which entered its airspace off South Korea’s east coast twice on Tuesday during a joint patrol with Chinese bombers.

Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the South Korean parliament’s foreign affairs committee, quoted Russia’s acting ambassador Maxim Volkov as telling him that Russia feels “regret” over the incident.

Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the South Korean parliament’s foreign affairs committee, and Russian Ambassador to South Korea Maxim Volkov (AP)
Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the South Korean parliament’s foreign affairs committee, and Russian Ambassador to South Korea Maxim Volkov (AP)

Mr Yoon cited Mr Volkov as saying Russia thinks an investigation is necessary and has requested related information from South Korea.

Russia said two of its bombers were on a routine flight over neutral waters and did not violate South Korea’s airspace.

Russia’s defence ministry also denied that South Korean jets fired warning shots, though it did say they flew close to the Russian planes in “unprofessional manoeuvres”.

South Korea said it was the first time a foreign military plane had violated its airspace since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The foreign and defence ministries summoned Mr Volkov and Russia’s deputy military attache in South Korea, Nikolai Marchenko, to register their complaints.

They also summoned China’s ambassador and the defence attache to protest against Beijing’s overflight.

A Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber (AP)
A Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber (AP)

According to South Korean accounts, the reconnaissance plane and two other Russian bombers entered South Korea’s air defence identification zone earlier on Tuesday together with two Chinese bombers.

However, the zone is not considered a country’s territorial sky and extends beyond it. It is meant to give authorities an early warning of any possible incursions.

China’s defence ministry said China and Russia carried out their first joint air patrol in north-east Asia, and that it did “not target any third party”.

Spokesman Wu Qian said the two countries each sent two bombers for the patrols along established air routes and that they “did not enter the territorial airspace of other countries”.

The airspace that South Korea says the Russian reconnaissance plane entered is above a group of islets controlled by South Korea but also claimed by Japan.

Japan subsequently protested over both the Russian and South Korean actions, according to chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga.

He said that Japan urged Russia not to repeat its airspace violation.

South Korea said it cannot accept the Japanese statement because the islets belong to South Korea.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Review finds local authorities biggest obstacles for Traveller housingReview finds local authorities biggest obstacles for Traveller housing

China ‘will not rule out using force’ to reunify TaiwanChina ‘will not rule out using force’ to reunify Taiwan

Richard Bruton, ESB and Bord na Mona accused of 'fiddling while Rome burns'Richard Bruton, ESB and Bord na Mona accused of 'fiddling while Rome burns'

Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink drivingGarda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

RussiaSouth Korea

More in this Section

Chimps ‘recall where food is hidden, indicating similarity with humans’Chimps ‘recall where food is hidden, indicating similarity with humans’

Eating three portions of fish per week cuts bowel cancer risk, research suggestsEating three portions of fish per week cuts bowel cancer risk, research suggests

Rangers disappointed after losing latest stage of court fight over merchandiseRangers disappointed after losing latest stage of court fight over merchandise

Tornado hits Cape Cod as thunderstorms break the heatTornado hits Cape Cod as thunderstorms break the heat


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »