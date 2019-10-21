News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rubbish piling up in Athens as workers embark on series of strikes

By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 04:51 PM

Council workers in Athens have launched a series of strikes that are causing rubbish to pile up on the streets of the Greek capital.

Unions announced a protest campaign on Monday.

They are opposed to plans by the new conservative government to change strike rules and expand the role of the private sector in providing local services.

Strikes planned this week are set to halt rubbish collection and municipal services, and disrupt public transport.

Protest marches are planned by several unions in Athens and other cities on Thursday to coincide with a debate in parliament on the proposed government reforms.

The City of Athens has appealed to residents to limit the amount of rubbish they put out until the protests are over.

