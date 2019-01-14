NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Rose McGowan pleads no contest to misdemeanour drug charge

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 06:38 PM

Rose McGowan has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour drug charge in Virginia after cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind at an airport two years ago.

The actress received a 2,500 dollar (€2,179) fine and a suspended jail sentence, Loudoun County court records show.

McGowan told WTOP-FM she entered the plea because she “just wanted it to be over”.

Rose McGowan (Ian West/PA)

Last year, her lawyers suggested the drugs were planted in retaliation for accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

McGowan was initially charged with a felony, but the plea deal reduced the charge to a misdemeanour.

Her lawyers had argued that several hours passed between the time she deplaned at Dulles International Airport and when her wallet was found by a cleaning crew.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Rose McGowanUS

More in this Section

Doubts raised over Macron letter to quell French yellow vest anger

After the Brexit vote: what happens next?

Filmmaker Jo Andres, wife of actor Steve Buscemi, dies at 64

Trump says US will hurt Turkey economically if it hits Kurds


Lifestyle

What is the McDonald’s diet featured on How To Lose Weight Well – and is it safe?

Critics’ Choice Awards: How to get the red carpet colour blocking look

Charlize Theron is right, motherhood IS hard – but here are the signs you’re doing OK as a mum

Oprah told Serena Williams ‘never let anyone dim your light’: Here’s how to follow that advice

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »