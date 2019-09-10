Ronald Reagan’s would-be assassin seeking job in music industry

The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is interested in getting a job in the music industry, possibly in California.

A lawyer for 64-year-old John Hinckley Jr told a judge of his client’s ambition at a court hearing today in Washington.

But a prosecutor said that would give the government “great pause”.

Hinckley spent decades living at a psychiatric hospital in Washington after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in Mr Reagan’s 1981 shooting. Ronald Reagan survived the attack (PA)

US District Judge Paul L. Friedman has gradually allowed him more freedom and in 2016 allowed him to begin living full time at his mother’s Virginia home.

Hinckley currently lives under a set of conditions including regular visits with mental health professionals, but Mr Friedman said today he believes some of those conditions can be loosened.

Mr Reagan survived the shooting which occurred as he left a venue where he had been giving a speech.

Several members of his entourage were also injured.

- Press Association