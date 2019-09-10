News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ronald Reagan’s would-be assassin seeking job in music industry

Ronald Reagan’s would-be assassin seeking job in music industry
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 05:20 PM

The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan is interested in getting a job in the music industry, possibly in California.

A lawyer for 64-year-old John Hinckley Jr told a judge of his client’s ambition at a court hearing today in Washington.

But a prosecutor said that would give the government “great pause”.

Hinckley spent decades living at a psychiatric hospital in Washington after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in Mr Reagan’s 1981 shooting.

Ronald Reagan survived the attack (PA)
Ronald Reagan survived the attack (PA)

US District Judge Paul L. Friedman has gradually allowed him more freedom and in 2016 allowed him to begin living full time at his mother’s Virginia home.

Hinckley currently lives under a set of conditions including regular visits with mental health professionals, but Mr Friedman said today he believes some of those conditions can be loosened.

Mr Reagan survived the shooting which occurred as he left a venue where he had been giving a speech.

Several members of his entourage were also injured.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Prolific photographer Robert Frank dies aged 94Prolific photographer Robert Frank dies aged 94

Former ‘first dude’ wants to divorce ex-Alaska governor Sarah Palin, reports sayFormer ‘first dude’ wants to divorce ex-Alaska governor Sarah Palin, reports say

Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized shipFourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship

White House contender Kamala Harris calls for abolition of death penaltyWhite House contender Kamala Harris calls for abolition of death penalty

John HinckleyRonald ReaganTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Dorian displaced look to rebuild lives in wake of hurricane ordealDorian displaced look to rebuild lives in wake of hurricane ordeal

Man who stabbed teenager in bid to ‘murder a Muslim’ jailedMan who stabbed teenager in bid to ‘murder a Muslim’ jailed

Calls for reform after Iranian female football fan facing prison term diesCalls for reform after Iranian female football fan facing prison term dies

Restrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers sayRestrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers say


Lifestyle

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »