Home»world

Rome police evict Italian and migrant squatters from former school

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 01:32 PM

Italian police have evicted migrants and others from an abandoned former school on Rome’s outskirts in the latest operation to empty occupied buildings of migrants and squatters.

Residents set fire to mattresses and other rubbish to form a barrier and prevent riot police from entering the building.

Squatters set fire to a barricade created outside the abandoned school on the outskirts of Rome (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via AP)
But authorities doused the blaze and proceeded with the eviction.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini, who has championed a crackdown on migrants, said Italy had “no tolerance” for anyone who illegally occupies abandoned buildings.

A woman cries as she stands with others on the roof of the building (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via AP)
He said the structure was dangerous and put women and children living there at risk.

City hall officials said they were providing alternative housing for the nearly 200 people affected.

Police were on hand for the eviction (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via AP)
Rome has a long history of squatters, with Italians and migrants alike lamenting a lack of affordable housing.

- Press Association

