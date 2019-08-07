News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rome enforces ban on tourists sitting on Spanish Steps

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 03:01 PM

The Spanish Steps in Rome are no longer a place for sitting.

Police have started implementing a law that came into effect a month ago, telling locals and tourists alike to get up from one of the Eternal City’s most famous and photographed spots.

The June 6 ordinance stipulated that sitting, eating or drinking on the Unesco-protected steps can result in fines up to 400 euros (£370).

A police officer asks a woman not to sit on the Spanish Steps (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
The law also applies to other protected places like the Trevi Fountain.

The city says it has been enforcing the new rules at the Spanish Steps since it came into effect a month ago, but it was not until this week that police officers dressed in yellow vests were seen telling people to get up.

