News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Romanian named as acting boss of UN’s nuclear watchdog

Romanian named as acting boss of UN’s nuclear watchdog
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 02:08 PM

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has appointed senior official Cornel Feruta as its acting director-general pending the naming of a permanent successor to the late Yukiya Amano.

Mr Feruta, a Romanian diplomat, is currently the chief coordinator of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA said its board of governors designated him as the agency’s interim leader on Thursday to ensure its “orderly and smooth functioning” until a long-term replacement is in place.

The board earlier Thursday held a minute of silence for Mr Amano, the Japanese diplomat who led the IAEA for a decade until his death last week at age 72.

A book of condolence in front of a portrait photo of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Yukiya Amano (Ronald Zak/AP)
A book of condolence in front of a portrait photo of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Yukiya Amano (Ronald Zak/AP)

Mr Amano was extensively involved in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and the cleanup of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Heat reaches record highs in Paris and Belgium as Europe sizzles

More on this topic

President and Taoiseach to attend event remembering Irish people who died in warsPresident and Taoiseach to attend event remembering Irish people who died in wars

Egypt criticises UN after call for probe into former president’s deathEgypt criticises UN after call for probe into former president’s death

UN judges increase Radovan Karadzic sentence to life in prisonUN judges increase Radovan Karadzic sentence to life in prison

Financial digitalisation can bring planet-benefiting changesFinancial digitalisation can bring planet-benefiting changes

NuclearUNTOPIC: UN Assembly

More in this Section

Researchers aim to unravel mystery of how human embryos developResearchers aim to unravel mystery of how human embryos develop

Boris Johnson ‘broke protocol by revealing what was said in audience with Queen’Boris Johnson ‘broke protocol by revealing what was said in audience with Queen’

Three bodies pulled from water in UK as public warned over cooling off in hot weatherThree bodies pulled from water in UK as public warned over cooling off in hot weather

Too much caffeine during pregnancy may damage baby’s liver, study suggestsToo much caffeine during pregnancy may damage baby’s liver, study suggests


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »