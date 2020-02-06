News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Rolling Stones back on the road again with new dates in North America

Rolling Stones back on the road again with new dates in North America
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 12:19 PM

The Rolling Stones have announced a series of new tour dates in North America.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8.

Other cities where the veterans will play that they have not performed in recently include Cleveland; St Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The band will also perform in Minneapolis; Dallas; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee, and Buffalo, New York.

The shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on February 14.

Additional details have been posted at the band’s website, rollingstones.com.

The Stones’ tour through North America last year was postponed after Sir Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago.

Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that Nasa had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.

Rolling StonesTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Three dead as plane breaks into pieces after skidding off Istanbul runwayThree dead as plane breaks into pieces after skidding off Istanbul runway

Trump heads into re-election battle emboldened by acquittalTrump heads into re-election battle emboldened by acquittal

Trump acquitted of all charges in impeachment trial; Mitt Romney votes to convict PresidentTrump acquitted of all charges in impeachment trial; Mitt Romney votes to convict President

‘Joyride’ driver arrested on Super Bowl parade route‘Joyride’ driver arrested on Super Bowl parade route


Lifestyle

Ella Walker visits the Californian coastal resort being championed by female foodies.Santa Barbara – discover the town where women are transforming the food scene

If you’re aiming to buy a property this year, here’s how to make sure lenders say yes to your mortgage application.First-time buyer? 5 ways to get yourself ‘mortgage ready’

Shoes in highlighter hues are big on the catwalk. Prudence Wade reveals her top picks from the high street, and how to wear them.Not just for raving: How to wear neon heels the grown-up way

It might be a good way to kill germs, but shouldn’t replace washing your hands with soap and water.Does hand sanitiser actually work?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »