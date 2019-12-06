News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Roller-coaster crash victims in the UK awarded £1.2m in damages

By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 10:27 AM

Ten victims of a roller-coaster crash at a theme park have secured a total of £1.2m (€1.4m) in damages.

Eight children and two adults were taken to hospital with serious head, leg and arm injuries after the crash at M&D’s theme park in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

Five carriages derailed from the Tsunami ride at the site in Strathclyde Country Park on Sunday June 26, 2016.

Digby Brown Solicitors in Glasgow represented 10 people who successfully sued theme park bosses in relation to physical or psychiatric injuries.

Ten people were taken to hospital after the carriages derailed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Nellaney, partner at Digby Brown, led the legal action.

He said: “Firstly, I’d like to recognise the bravery shown by all our clients – some of whom are children whose lives have been permanently and irreversibly affected.

“As is now known, the accident would not have happened had the Tsunami roller-coaster been properly inspected and maintained by M&D’s theme park.

“The failure to do so has had a dramatic and lasting impact on the victims and their families.

“These victims had their lives changed through no fault of their own and while no amount of compensation can undo their pain, it may at least contribute to improving their future.”

M&D’s did not wish to comment.

AccidentLegalM&D's theme parkMotherwellNorth LanarkshireTOPIC: Court case

