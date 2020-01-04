News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad

Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad
Saturday, January 04, 2020 - 07:03 PM

Several rockets have exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad and at an airport housing US troops north of the Iraqi city.

The explosions came after thousands of mourners marched in a funeral procession on Saturday in Baghdad for Iran’s top general, after he was killed in a US air strike.

The day of mourning for Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was followed by a series of rockets that fell inside or near the Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the US embassy.

Mourners burn a US flag during the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad (Nasser Nasser/AP)
Mourners burn a US flag during the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad (Nasser Nasser/AP)

No-one was injured by a Katyusha rocket that fell inside the square less than one kilometre from the embassy, according to an Iraqi security official.

The security official said another rocket in Baghdad landed about 500 metres from As-Salam palace, where the Iraqi president Barham Salih normally stays in Jadriya, a neighbourhood adjacent to the Green Zone.

Another security official said three rockets fell outside an air base north of Baghdad, where American contractors are normally present.

The rockets landed outside the base in a farm area and there were no reports of damage, according to the official.

According to Sky News Arabia, at least two missiles struck near the embassy in the Green Zone while others were fired at Balad Airbase, about 50 miles north of the city.

It is unclear how many troops are at the base, but there are no reports of injuries at either site.

IranIraqQassem SoleimaniTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Timeline leading to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem SoleimaniTimeline leading to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

General Qassem Soleimani: A targeted killing? Or an assassination?General Qassem Soleimani: A targeted killing? Or an assassination?

3,000 reservists called in as Australia’s wildfire crisis worsens3,000 reservists called in as Australia’s wildfire crisis worsens

Iran vows revenge as second US air strike kills fiveIran vows revenge as second US air strike kills five


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan urges you to catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show.Why you should catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show

An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland is one to look out for this year, says Des O’Sullivan.An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland

There’s more to Lourdes than just a shrine. Self-confessed sceptic Breda Graham leaves her perceptions at home and miraculously discovers a different side to the Pyrenees region.Lourdes - more than just a shrine nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees

Booker winner Margaret Atwood believes that older people have more energy. The data backs her up.Rock your age with the right steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »