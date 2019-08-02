News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 07:06 AM

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill has died, her family has said.

The Kennedy family’s statement followed reports of a death at the storied Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Ms Kennedy Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four people falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

The family said: “She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit.”

She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit

The statement added that Ms Kennedy Hill was passionate about human rights and women’s empowerment and worked with indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico.

She attended Boston College, where she was a member of the class of 2020, the university confirmed to The Boston Globe.

The family statement did not include a cause of death.

The Cape & Islands district attorney’s office said Barnstable police responded to a home “for a reported unattended death” on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement cited by news outlets.

Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office were investigating.

“The world is a little less beautiful today,” Ms Hill’s 91-year-old grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, was quoted as saying in the statement.

READ MORE

Investigation ordered as blasts reported in Bangkok

- Press Association

More on this topic

GRA wants tougher measures to protect front-line workers after Garda dragged down road by carGRA wants tougher measures to protect front-line workers after Garda dragged down road by car

David Schwimmer: Police were disappointed I wasn’t Blackpool thiefDavid Schwimmer: Police were disappointed I wasn’t Blackpool thief

Sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower.Sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower.

Martin Freeman had ‘no acting policy’ during filming for new police dramaMartin Freeman had ‘no acting policy’ during filming for new police drama

Ethel KennedyHyannis PortMassachusettsPaul Michael HillRobert F KennedySaoirse Kennedy Hill

More in this Section

Consumer panic and food shortages weeks after no-deal Brexit, leak suggestsConsumer panic and food shortages weeks after no-deal Brexit, leak suggests

Rebel missile, suicide attack kill dozens in Yemen’s portRebel missile, suicide attack kill dozens in Yemen’s port

Mother in UK guilty of murdering young daughters who ‘got in the way’ of sex lifeMother in UK guilty of murdering young daughters who ‘got in the way’ of sex life

European heatwave reaches Greenland amid threat to island’s ice sheetEuropean heatwave reaches Greenland amid threat to island’s ice sheet


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »