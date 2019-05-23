NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Roads closed after 'suspect item' found near Whitehall in London

By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 12:41 PM

A number of roads have been closed to allow police in Britain to assess a suspect item.

Police arrived at the scene at 12.01pm today and say specialist officers are in attendance.

Local reporters say no one is being let in or out of No 10 Downing Street or the UK Cabinet Office.

More to follow.

